Jenoptik (JEN) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($39.20) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.81 ($36.15).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €32.84 ($37.32) on Monday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.68 ($23.50) and a one year high of €34.82 ($39.57).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.