Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XENE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $12.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

