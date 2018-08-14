Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOXA stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

