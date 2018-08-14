Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $34.39 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,807,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

