Jean F. Holloway Sells 1,500 Shares of Cryolife Inc (CRY) Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean F. Holloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of Cryolife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00.

Cryolife stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cryolife by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

