Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,991,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,470,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 511,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,762,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,041,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,240,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 468,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $295,881.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,665 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $223.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

