Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in GrubHub by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $4,508,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $822,000.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $45,776.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,776.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $51,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at $113,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,097,411. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

