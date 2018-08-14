Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,292,000 after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,312,000 after acquiring an additional 487,099 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,396. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

