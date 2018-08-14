Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

