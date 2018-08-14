Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. 378,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.