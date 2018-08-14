J M Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect J M Smucker to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. J M Smucker has set its FY19 guidance at $8.40-8.65 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,766.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

