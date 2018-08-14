J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of J & J Snack Foods worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $159.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerard Garfield Law sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $723,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

