Izea (IZEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), reports. Izea had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 363,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,567. Izea has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, insider Edward H. Murphy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Izea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Izea

IZEA, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

