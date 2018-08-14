ITM Power (ITM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ITM Power (LON:ITM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 29.37 ($0.37) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 16.65 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.75 ($0.79).

ITM Power plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production in the United Kingdom. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications; and HFuel, a self-contained module for refueling hydrogen-powered road vehicles and forklift trucks. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

