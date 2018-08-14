Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,671. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.21%. research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 261.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,881,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,147,000 after buying an additional 14,387,740 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $50,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 363.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,281,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after buying an additional 4,142,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 31.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,323,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after buying an additional 2,489,673 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after buying an additional 2,036,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.