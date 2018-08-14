iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 32,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,668,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,374,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.