iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Holdings Lifted by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 371,344 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 299,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,542,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

