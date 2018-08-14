iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

