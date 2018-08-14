iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,535 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 13th total of 986,197 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DVY opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.47 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,661,000 after acquiring an additional 302,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,203,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

