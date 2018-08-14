iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 487,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 169,708 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.96 and a 52-week high of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.