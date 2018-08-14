iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) Position Increased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.74% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,839.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

