iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Holdings Raised by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,699,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,091,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,030,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,122,000 after acquiring an additional 377,747 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,517,000 after acquiring an additional 634,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,328,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.