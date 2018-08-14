iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $68,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

