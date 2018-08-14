iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $53.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.