iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) Holdings Lifted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,003,000.

RXI opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.82.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

