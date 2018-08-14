Investors Sell Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) on Strength (IGIB)

Traders sold shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $5.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $111.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $53.30

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

