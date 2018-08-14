Investors Sell Aetna (AET) on Strength (AET)

Investors sold shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $60.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aetna had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Aetna traded up $2.24 for the day and closed at $196.95

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Aetna by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 470,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

