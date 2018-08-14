Investors Buy Snap (SNAP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $41.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.98 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Snap had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Snap traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $12.34

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Imran Khan sold 641,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $6,790,668.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,781,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,590,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,108,881 shares of company stock valued at $35,862,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 188.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 283.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

