Investors Buy Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $90.00. $115.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Occidental Petroleum had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum traded down ($0.64) for the day and closed at $78.14

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.