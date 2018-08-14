Investors Buy Booking (BKNG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $356.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $270.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Booking had the highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($20.71) for the day and closed at $1,833.55

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

