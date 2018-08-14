Investors Buy Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $153.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $111.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altaba had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($2.05) for the day and closed at $68.15

Several research firms recently commented on AABA. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Get Altaba alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the second quarter worth about $143,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.