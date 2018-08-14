Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (PXSV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) by 92.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,222 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter.

PXSV stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

