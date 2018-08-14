Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

