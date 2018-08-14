Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News stories about Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1178324477178 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

VTA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,528. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

