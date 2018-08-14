Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $653,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21,872.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,253 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,833.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,195 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,110,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

NYSE SLB opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

