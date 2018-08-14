Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $520.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total transaction of $372,703.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.