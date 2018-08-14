Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICAGY. HSBC cut shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Intl Cons Airl/S stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Intl Cons Airl/S has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Intl Cons Airl/S had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 80.31%. analysts expect that Intl Cons Airl/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intl Cons Airl/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

