Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a C$10.80 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$10.76 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.