Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“Interpace reported 2Q18 with revenue of $5.5M, up 14% sequentially and the 6th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Although the company did not provide a breakdown of revenue by product (ThyGenX/ThyGeNEXT/ThyraMIR, PacraGEN), management did note that the GI and endocrine franchises are a near 50:50 split. The company reported a net loss of $(1.9M), ending the period with $10.1M in cash, and no long-term debt.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $1.04 on Friday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 71.14%. research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.