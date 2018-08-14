Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $58,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,540,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $9,596,555.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,891.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,811 shares of company stock worth $19,520,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

