Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSY. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insys Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

INSY stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.00. Insys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.94% and a negative net margin of 238.31%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 303.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

