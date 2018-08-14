Instructure (INST) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Instructure (NYSE:INST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Instructure earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6070839142637 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Instructure alerts:

NYSE INST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.83. Instructure has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Instructure news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $396,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $396,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Conroy sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $723,056.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,179 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.