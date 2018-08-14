Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 107,039 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,598,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,361,013.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IBP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
