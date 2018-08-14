Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 107,039 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,598,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,361,013.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.