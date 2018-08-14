Insperity Inc (NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 4,000 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $439,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $5,405,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

