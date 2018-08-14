Insperity Inc (NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 4,000 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $439,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NSP stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $112.95.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $5,405,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
