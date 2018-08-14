Insperity Inc (NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $3,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,728,090.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,165 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $228,082.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,136 shares of company stock worth $18,317,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 194,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,436. Insperity has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.