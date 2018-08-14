Insight Chain (INB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.75 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00007697 BTC on major exchanges including OEX and DragonEX. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000120 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002552 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

