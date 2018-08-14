Insider Selling: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider Sells 37,708 Shares of Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider George A. Barrios sold 37,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,016,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.