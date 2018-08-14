Insider Selling: Sabre Corp (SABR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,155,616 Shares of Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $152,166,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 1,635,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sabre by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 82,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

