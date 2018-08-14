Insider Selling: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) CAO Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.22 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.76.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NCS Multistage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

