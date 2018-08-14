Insider Selling: II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Sells 40,120 Shares of Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,800,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IIVI stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 60.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

